Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will miss the Critics' Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 'Banshees of Inisherin' stars - who are in the running for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively - will be unable to walk the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (15.01.23) night after contracting the virus.

Variety Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin broke the news on Twitter.

He posted: “Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won’t be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID.(sic)"

The news comes after Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed she wouldn't be at the ceremony because she was isolating at home after also contracting COVID-19.

The 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star posted on Instagram on Friday (13.01.23): “Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues.

“Life on life’s terms. I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!

“I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

The 64-year-old star has had her beloved dog Runi keeping her company through her isolation period.

She shared a photo of her pooch snuggled on her bed and wrote: "One of my besties came up with an analysis. SHE thinks RUNI exposed ME to COVID so that I wouldn't go OUT this weekend. I took a nap yesterday and when I woke up this is what I saw. I think she may be RIGHT! Runi and I send our @bafta teaparty friends a fond hello and hope they have @everythingeverywheremovie [biscuits] in their spread!(sic)"