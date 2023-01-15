Kanye West's wife's family are "super happy" about their wedding.

The 46-year-old rapper reportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this week, though they haven't obtained a marriage certificate to make their union legal yet, but the Yeezy architectural designer's loved ones are "very excited" by the news.

Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

And another relative, Alyssia Censori, told the outlet she is "super happy for them both".

Friends say 27-year-old Bianca, who divides her time between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, is a "quiet normal girl".

A source said: “Everyone’s freaking out. She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognise her [in recent pictures].”

TMZ broke the news that Kanye - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - had exchanged vows with Bianca in a story on Friday (13.01.23).

The couple were first pictured together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Bianca.

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she is worried that people will be "scared" to date her because Kanye - the father of her children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm - isn't the "easiest" person to deal with.

She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’”

Last year, Kim enjoyed a brief romance with Pete Davidson but the comic was subjected to numerous threats and online abuse from Kanye.

The 'Kardashians' star previously said: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”