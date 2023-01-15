Marvin Gaye’s eldest son Marvin Gaye III is reportedly being investigated for assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin.

The 57-year-old is said to have got into an argument with his wife and cousin at his Los Angeles home on Thursday. (12.01.23)

TMZ reported the alleged incident on Sunday (15.01.23) and said the row may have been about a previous assault.

He is said to have driven off in his Corvette before police arrived at the scene in Calabasas after an 8.05pm call about a family “dispute”.

It’s also been reported officers thought Gaye was still inside the house and asked him to come out before neighbours said he had already left, but it is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

Cops are said to have then talked to Gaye’s family and took an “assault report” which is reported to have identified him as a suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, and Gaye’s wife was seen being assisted by police and emergency workers.

Gaye is the adopted son of singer Marvin Gaye – shot and killed by his dad in 1984 when he was 44 years old.

He had Gaye III with Denise Gordy when she was only 16.

Gaye III has said in 2013 he was suffering from kidney failure and was seeking a donated organ for transplant, and said he had been receiving dialysis for renal failure for three years and was having difficulty finding a donor who matched his needs.