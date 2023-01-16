Jen Shah has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment after she completes her prison sentence.

The 49-year-old reality star - who is known for appearing on hit Bravo show 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' - was arrested in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme and is due to begin a six-and-a-half year sentence in February but it has now emerged that she must also complete a psychiatric programme following her time behind bars.

Court documents obtained by UsWeekly state: “You must participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program approved by the United States Probation Office. You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider. You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments. The Court authorizes the release of available psychological and psychiatric evaluations and reports, including the pre-sentence investigation report, to the health care provider.”

Jen - who is married to football coach Sharrieff Shah and has children Sharrieff Jr., 28, and 19-year-old Omar with him - is said to have defrauded "the elderly and vulnerable" through her telemarketing scheme, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, who is expected to be sentenced in March.

Lawyer Priya Chaudhry said: "Jen has spent a month reading the names of those she has hurt. She has prayed for their forgiveness. But she cannot forgive herself. Jen understands she cannot undo the pain or repay them today - but today is about justice for them. Measuring the pain."

On the show, Jen's tagline is: "The only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing" but in court, Jen reportedly said through tears: "Reality TV has nothing to do with reality, even my tagline."