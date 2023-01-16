Chelsea Handler poked fun at Prince Harry for his frostbitten penis tale at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The comedienne was on form during her opening monologue at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23).

She began by highlighting Niecy Nash-Betts' nomination for 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' - in which she played Glenda Cleveland, the next-door neighbour to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer - before going on to joke that the public is going to have to listen to a "billion hours" of the British royal talking about using Elizabeth Arden cream on his chilly willy during a charity trek to the North Pole in 2011, a confession from his tell-all memoir 'Spare'.

She said: “Niecy Nash-Betts is nominated for Dahmer. Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, which a combined watch time of 1 billion hours," before joking: “Which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. Enough already.”

Harry's friend, James Corden, was also the butt of a joke after his spat with New York restaurant Balthazar, where he was accused of being extremely rude towards the waiting staff.

Referencing the cast of FX comedy 'The Bear', she joked: “They showed us how gruelling and how absolutely miserable working in the restaurant industry can be, and they didn’t even have to wait on James Corden."

Seemingly referring to Elle DeGeneres and the toxic workplace scandal surrounding her former eponymous talk show, Chelsea quipped: “In the movie Tár, Cate [Blanchett] portrayed an iconic lesbian whose career is affected by her toxic behaviour. And she didn’t even have to host her own daytime talk show."

And perhaps one of the most controversial celebrities of the past year, Kanye West, also got a grilling from Chelsea over his anti-Semitism.

She said: “There’s been some solid Jewish fare for this award season. We had 'The Fabelmans', and 'The Fleishmans', and that giant bagel in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

“We’ve all heard a lot of nonsense recently about Jews running Hollywood. And I would like to say, as a Jewish woman, so what if they do? Who cares? The French run bakeries, Italians run the mafia, and Swedish people run IKEA.”