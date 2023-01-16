Tom Hanks thinks ‘Road to Perdition’ was an “incredibly important” part of his career.

The 66-year-old actor won Oscars for his roles in classic movies ‘Philadelphia’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ but explained that the 2002 crime drama – in which he starred as mob boss Michael Sullivan during the Great Depression – is often overlooked by fans but believes the picture is significant because he got to work with ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Jude Law and ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig.

Speaking on Cinema Blend’s ‘Reel Blend’ podcast, he said: “You just gave me chills, because I got news for ya, for one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition. And that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through. It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, ‘Don mustache’ with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig. And I killed both of them.”

However, the ‘Cast Away’ star went on to predict that ‘Road to Perdition’ may go on to become an “obscure” part of cinema history that fans will one day be glad to “revisit” in decades to come.

He added: “People always say, ‘What movies will they be talking about years from now?’ As a guy who watches Turner Classic Movies a lot, and the more obscure and unknown a movie from 1940s or 1950s the better, because I have no preconceived notions about it, I don’t know anything about it, and when you watch those movies and it’s crackerjack and it’s incredibly moving and all I can think of is ‘I’m so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now. That might be the case with ‘Road to Perdition’.”