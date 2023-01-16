Seth Rogen poked fun at The CW when he presented at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.23).

The 'Knocked Up' hitmaker took a swipe at the network, which was broadcasting the ceremony live from The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, as he criticsed the decision to present the supporting actor and actor prizes simultaneously.

Speaking before he presented the Best Actor in a Drama Series award to 'Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Seth said: "I have never been to this. Do they always give two awards out at the same time? That was weird!

"Why do they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour! It can't be that expensive. You know how I know that? This show airs at 4pm on The CW. That cannot be pricey."

Seth then directly addressed the audience of critics and questioned the decision for the show to be broadcast on a network with zero nominations at the ceremony.

To gasps from the audience, who later erupted into applause, he said: "I'm not saying The CW is bad. What I will say is it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations.

"You are saying it's bad. We are on your least favorite network! How did that happen? Nominate yourselves next time. You'll have one. No one will think it's weird. They'll think it's fine."

The 40-year-old actor then couldn't resist another joke at the network's expense.

He said: "If you were a normal viewer of The CW, this is a startling image to be seen on your television right now. I might be the first Jew on The CW in history."

Earlier in the evening, 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson had explained the supporting categories would be announced in pairs, and suggested she was bemused by the decision too.

She quipped: "We will announce both winners at once, so both of you should come up to the stage. Here we go. It's not my choice."