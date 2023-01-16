Patrick Dempsey has created a Porsche eyewear line.

The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' star has merged his love of motorsports with stylish shades and frames for The Porsche Design Eyewear by Patrick Dempsey collection.

The Dempsey Racing co-owner said: “I have long been fascinated by the carbon fibre components in my Porsche 991 Carrera.

“They are lightweight, robust and absolutely reliable. During a race, driver and car are exposed to enormous forces. Even in the toughest conditions, the driver must be able to rely 100 per cent on his material at all times, so I didn’t want to compromise on the quality of the eyewear edition either.”

The limited-edition capsule - for which there will only be 1,500 pairs for each colourway - includes the P’8965 sunglasses in black-grey-blue and black-grey, plus the P’8754 prescription frame in grey-black or gold-black. All of the glasses are being made from carbon fibre.

The sunglasses will retail for $495 to $525 and the prescription glasses will cost $565.

The 57-year-old actor and racing driver - who has been the face of the luxury car brand since 2021 - added to WWD: “Porsche has always held a special place in my life.

“Whether as a racing driver or co-owner of a racing team, the brand exudes a special passion and performance for me that I have always felt connected to. This is precisely why I value Porsche Design as a brand for the highest quality and functionality. Now to be actively involved in the design and creation process of an eyewear edition that bears my name makes me very happy and honored. The exchange with the design experts was very exciting and inspiring.”