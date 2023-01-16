Four people have been jailed for multi-million cryptocurrency fraud in Blackpool.

Three men and one woman were found guilty of fraud and transferring criminal property after being linked to a conspiracy to dishonestly obtain cryptocurrency currency worth more than £21 million and put behind bars for 15 years.

Preston Crown Court heard how the foursome worked with James Parker - who died in 2021, before he was able to to be convicted - who took advantage of a loophole to take out ‘dishonestly obtained’ crypto valued at £15 million from his trading account connected to an Australian exchange.

Stephen Boys, 59, was found guilty of converting and transferring criminal property and sentenced to six years. Kelly Caton, 45, and Jordan Robinson, 24, was jailed for four and half years after being convicted of fraud, converting and acquiring criminal property. James Austin Beddoes, 28, was found guilty of fraud, converting and acquiring criminal property.

A rep for the Crown Prosecution Service said: "A very significant amount of the laundered assets have been returned or are in the process of being recovered on the behalf of the Australian cryptocurrency exchange."

Jonathan Kelleher, a prosecutor added: "These offenders used the internet from the comfort of their own homes to obtain tens of millions of pounds worth of Bitcoin which did not belong to them."