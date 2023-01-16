Josh Duhamel is a "huge fan" of Jennifer Coolidge.

The 50-year-old actor stars alongside the award-winning actress in the new rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding', and Josh has revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer, 61.

He said: "I’m a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

Josh was also wowed by Jennifer's approach to her work.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing - it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing.

"It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I’m good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant ... She's one of those enigmas."

Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Josh in the Jason Moore-directed movie, and she also enjoyed working with the actor.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Josh, the 53-year-old star shared: "I couldn’t have gotten luckier to have the most amazing leading man who could do the comedy, do the action, and really nail the emotional stuff.

"We always said, it was Josh’s line to me on our first call that we did, it was like, if people don't believe us together, none of this works."

What's more, Jennifer loved working with the other members of the film's star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Callie Hernandez.

Speaking about the shoot, Jennifer said: "It was one of those things where everything came together. And then we had this really big expensive supporting cast, amazing stars and comedians and that were supporting us."