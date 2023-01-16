Rihanna "loves" the challenge of motherhood.

The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her baby boy in May 2022, and the chart-topping star relishes spending time with him.

A source told PEOPLE: "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy."

A$AP Rocky has also proven to be a very hands-on dad since the loved-up couple welcomed their first child.

The insider explained that Rocky, 34 - who has been dating Rihanna since 2020 - is "very involved as well and a great dad".

Last year, Rihanna actually revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.

The award-winning star admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, and that it even prompted her to accept an invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Work' hitmaker shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

However, the singer admitted that she struggled to describe the emotions and challenges of parenthood.

Rihanna - who is expected to release her long-awaited new album later this year - said: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I’ve ever known.

"I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."