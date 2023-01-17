Jennifer Lopez thinks Ben Affleck is "dreamy".

The 53-year-old star married Ben in 2022 and Jennifer has heaped praise on her husband during a new TV interview.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker told the 'Today' show: "He's dreamy. He's a sweetheart."

Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 'Maid in Manhattan' actress admits that it's been a challenge to integrate as a family.

She said: "We moved in together. The kids moved in together.

"It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that she feels like she's in "heaven" with Ben.

The chart-topping star and Ben tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony in Georgia, and Jennifer subsequently opened up about her wedding in her On The JLo newsletter.

Speaking about her wedding reception, Jennifer - who was also engaged to Ben in the early 2000s - shared: "The truth is everyone's story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same.

"But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally "settling down" in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

"We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven... (sic)"