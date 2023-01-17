'American Idol' star C.J. Harris has died aged 31.

The singer - who appeared on the TV talent show in 2014 and made it to the final six - passed away on Sunday (15.01.23) after being rushed to hospital following an apparent heart attack in Alabama.

As first reported by TMZ, he was later pronounced dead, and the Walker County coroner has confirmed the sad news to multiple outlets.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but the coroner said his death seemed "natural" while there is currently no evidence of foul play.

Harris was part of the 13th season of 'American Idol', and he impressed judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr with his audition.

He performed a rendition of 'Soulshine' by the Allman Brothers Band, which he dedicated to his dad.

J-Lo said she "really liked" the performance, while Harry added: "There’s something about the entirety of what you are, it’s really a vibe that you have that was very pleasant."

Keith said: "You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that’s why it’s so believable and real. I just believed it and I felt it."

Tributes have poured out for Harris following his death, with the official 'American Idol' Twitter account hailing him as "an incredible talent".

The post read: "C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed."

Caleb Johnson, who won the show in 2014, paid tribute to his friend.

He wrote on Instagram: "This hurts so much🥲 CJ was my roommate on @americanidol during Hollywood week and then lived right next door to me and @realalexpreston during the live shows.

"We instantly became friends and formed a brotherhood pack with @realalexpreston @samwoolfmusic. So many amazing memories and experiences with you CJ!

"Life is so fragile! I am so grateful that our lives got to cross paths in this lifetime. You were a beautiful, kind soul that always made the room brighter with your smile and laughter.

"Love you brother, you were taken from us way to soon! Until we meet again RIP

@cjharrismusic".

Alex Preston wrote: "RIP CJ. I cant believe this, I woke up and thought it was a dream. I love you dude. I’ll always remember the good times we all had."

And Sam Woolf added: "Cj was such a genuine and loving person. We became close friends during the show and were roommates on the tour. I’m very grateful to have gone through that incredible experience with him alongside Caleb and Alex. My thoughts go out to his family. Rest easy my dude. (sic)"