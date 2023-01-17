Lisa Marie Presley will be honoured with a public memorial service at Graceland.

The singer passed away last week aged 54, and her family have confirmed the public have been invited to attend a service at her late father Elvis Presley's mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22nd.

A statement on Graceland's official website read: "A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

"General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details."

Lisa's family have suggested to friends and fans that they make a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation rather than bring flowers to the service.

The statement added: "In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area (sic)"

This comes after it was revealed Graceland - where music icon Elvis lived until his death in 1977, aged 42 - will stay in the Presley family.

The long-term future of the abode had been thrown into question following the passing of Lisa Marie, but a representative for Graceland has confirmed to PEOPLE that the property - which is in a trust - will benefit Lisa Marie's three daughters, Riley, 33, Harper, 14, and Finley, 14.

Lisa Marie also had a son named Benjamin, but he took his own life in 2020, aged 27.

Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at the property. Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, and Lisa Marie's son are also buried at the landmark.

Graceland was opened to the public as a house museum in 1982 and it now attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually.