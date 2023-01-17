Kanye West's lawyers want to take out a newspaper ad to tell him they're dropping him as a client.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP claim there has been a "breakdown in communication" with the 'Stronger' rapper and they have been unable to let him know they are terminating their working relationship with him because the phone number they previously used to contact him has been deactivated, so they are seeking "alternative means" of getting in touch.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the firm are planning to book advertising space in two Los Angeles-based newspapers, where they will publish the order from the judge allowing them to withdraw from the case.

The goal is to inform Kanye of the order, and the company acknowledged the publication of the adverts would "likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication."

Last week, the 45-year-old rapper was seen in public for the first time in weeks when he was seen with new love Bianca Censori at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

It later emerged Kanye - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - had married the Yeezy architectural designer in a secret ceremony, but it isn't legally binding because the couple haven't filed a marriage certificate.

The controversial star has endured a turbulent few months, having lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media.

And in December, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago revoked his honorary degree.

A letter penned by the school's President Elissa Tenny read: “His anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable.

“As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School’s response should be - even as we all agree that his behaviour is indefensible."

The doctorate was received by Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - in 2015 for his contributions to art and culture.