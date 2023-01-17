Bella Ramsey is "hesitant" to publicly reveal her own labels.

The 19-year-old actor - who plays Ellie on HBO's adaptation of 'The Last of Us' - has opened up about her experiences with being genderfluid and her response to different pronouns, but she isn't in a position to "publicly talk about" her feelings.

She told ELLE magazine: "I have labels that I assign to myself. It’s just, publicly, I am hesitant to talk about what those are, because there are still some things that — I’m, I guess, becoming comfortable with and figuring out.

“Actually, I think I’ve probably figured it out, but becoming comfortable with and owning, I suppose.

"I think people who can publicly talk about who they are, I think that’s incredibly brave and I look up to those people, but it’s not the sort of thing that I can do yet, really.”

Although the star - who uses she/her and they/them pronouns - has enjoyed her journey of self-discovery, she has a difficult with labels in general.

She explained: “I think, in the past, I’ve had maybe a slightly unhealthy relationship with labels.

The label of anorexia is one that I totally — it was like a comfort blanket for me. I held onto it too much.

"So, I’m wary of them, but I also think that I, in many ways, don’t have the guts to assign a label to myself.”

The former 'Game of Thrones' star opened up on gender last week and insisted she doesn't "particularly like" being gendered.

She said: "I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me 'she' or 'her' and I wouldn't think about it.

"But I knew that if someone called me 'he' it was a bit exciting. I’m very much just a person.

"Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less."