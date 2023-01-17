Sir Rod Stewart is set to become a grandfather for the second time.

The 78-year-old singer’s son Liam Stewart, 28, has announced he is having a son with his pregnant partner Nicole Ann.

They announced the news by posting a black and white Instagram video showing Liam holding their first child’s ultrasound image with the message: “Mom and Dad – Baby Boy joins us in May.”

The pair are also in the clip at a gender reveal party, bursting open a barrel of confetti in front of a Christmas tree.

Liam’s mum Rachel Hunter – Rod’s second wife who he divorced in 2006 – said below the post about how she was excited to become a grandmother for the first time: “Love you guys so excited the best Mum and Dad ever!!! I can’t wait! Finally I get to tell everyone. Didn’t have my glasses on and put up the wrong heart!!”

Rod’s 53 year old current wife Penny Lancaster also commented: “Beautiful, I can’t help watching it over and over again.”

Among the famous faces to also remark on the news was singer Natalie Imbruglia, 47, who said: “Omg!!! Congrats.”

Sir Rod has eight children with five different women – sons Alastair and Aidan with third wife Penny, as well as Renee, 30, and Liam with his second wife, model Rachel Hunter, 53.

He also has Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, and his daughter Ruby, 35, is from a relationship with 63-year-old model Kelly Emberg.

Sir Rod’s first born child was Sarah Streeter, 59, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron and he is grandad to Kim’s daughter Delilah, 11.

The ‘Maggie May’ singer last year mourned the death of his brothers Bob and Don, who passed within months of each other.