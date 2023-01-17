WWE has teamed up with 'Rainbow Six Siege' on some new bundles.

The two exclusive cosmetic packs bring Hall of Famer The Undertaker and former women's champion Becky Lynch to the game on all platforms, including PC, current and last gen consoles, and the Ubisoft+ subscription service.

The Deadman Bundle for Blackbeard includes an Undertaker uniform as well as headgear, an Operator portrait and Undertaker Championship charm.

Gamers will also get access to the Moonlight Brawl background, and a new MK17 CQB skin called 'The Tombstone'.

Meanwhile, Thorn gets The Man uniform, headgear and portrait, plus the WWE Championship charm.

The bundle also includes the Lynch-inspired I Am The Man background and a Dis-Arm-Her skin for the UZK50GI.

Ubisoft said: "The individual Operator bundles are available for 2,160 R6 credits each, or together in the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4,080 R6 credits."

Meanwhile, there are reports that 'WWE 2K23' could be released in March 2023, with gameplay and a new model reveal said to be set for the company's 'Royal Rumble' festivities on January 28.