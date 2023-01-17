'Lost Ark' has "reversed" bans for players "incorrectly impacted" by a recent wave.

Amazon Games and Smilegate have confirmed the decision after thousands of players went on Steam to flood the platform with negative reviews noting they had received a ban with no explanation besides "inactivity".

Initially addressing the issue, the developer said: "Greetings Heroes of Arkesia,

"Following a recent wave of bot bans, we’ve seen an increase in ban appeals from players who have been incorrectly impacted by these bans.

"We have determined the error that triggered these false bans, and are actively working on reversing them for all affected legitimate players regardless of whether a support ticket who has been filed.

"In the meantime, you are still welcome to submit a Ban Appeal ticket to Customer Support so that the team can more quickly assist with restoring your account and removing all penalties.

"Thank you for your reports and patience as we work to make this right with affected players."

In a later update, they confirmed the relevant bans had been "reversed" and there would be no penalties for affected accounts.

They wrote: All bans related to this incident have been reversed, both for the Lost Ark game and Steam accounts, and will be removed without penalty shortly.

"If for any reason you have persisting issues, please reach out to Customer Support. Thank you!"