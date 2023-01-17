Ubisoft has insisted 'Beyond Good and Evil 2' is still in development.

The highly anticipated game - which was first announced over 15 years ago - had a new trailer in 2017 while creator Michel Ancel gave some updates before leaving in 2020, but the studio insisted they were still pushing ahead.

In a statement to Eurogamer, a Ubisoft spokesperson said: "Beyond Good and Evil 2's development is under way and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise."

Last summer, there was another key update as narrative designer Sarah Arellano, who previously worked for Blizzard, revealed she was on board as lead writer.

Fans will be glad to hear the studio is still committed, particularly after it confirmed the cancellation of three unnannounced games last week fololwing poor financial results for the most recent quarter.

They revealed measures "dedicated to strengthening its long-term growth and value-creation prospects".

The first measure reads: "Ensure all our energy is focused on building our brands and live services into some of the most

powerful within the industry.

"As a consequence, we have decided to cancel three unannounced projects, on top of the four already announced in July 2022."

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said at the time: “We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance.

"We are facing contrasted market dynamics as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and everlasting live games, in the context of worsening economic conditions affecting consumer spending.

"Despite excellent ratings and players’ reception as well as an ambitious marketing

plan, we were surprised by 'Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope' underperformance in the final weeks of 2022 and early January.

"'Just Dance 2023' underperformed as well. Therefore, with the approval of the Board of Directors, we are taking additional important strategic and operational decisions today.

"It is key to continue adapting our organisation, to further strengthen our execution and to ensure we both deliver amazing games to players as well as great value creation."