Harry Styles is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The former One Direction singer is joint place with Wet Leg for the most nominations at the upcoming February 11 ceremony at London's O2 arena, with four apiece, and now he's set to take to the stage at the UK's biggest music awards bash.

The 'Late Night Talking' singer is up for the coveted Artist of the Year prize, alongside Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred Again, and is also shortlisted for Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/R+B Act.

Indie stars Wet Leg, who received nods for Mastercard Album of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act, were already confirmed to perform on the night, along with Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Wet Leg, comprising of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, said of their nominations: “Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT award is too hard to comprehend, we never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this.”

Lewis Capaldi is already expecting his track 'Forget Me' to lose out on the British Song of the Year honour to Harry.

He quipped: “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song Of The Year. I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for 'As It Was'.”

Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will face off for International Artist of the Year, with the three women also among those nominated for International Song of the Year.

Cat Burns, Stormzy, Fred Again, and The 1975 all got three nominations, while Central Cee, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Aitch, Dave, Eliza Rose, Beyonce, Lizzo, Taylor, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith all received two nods each.

The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R and B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on January 19 at midday.

The awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan for the second year running.