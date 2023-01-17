George Michael’s estate has denied their involvement in a biopic reportedly in its final stages of development about the late singer.

Insiders told the Mail on Sunday newspaper (15.01.23) a £85 million film is in the pipeline with ‘White Lotus’ actor Theo James being lined up to play the Wham! frontman – born Georgios Panayiotou – who was found dead aged 53 on Christmas Day, 2016, from heart disease linked to a fatty liver.

But George Michael Entertainment issued a statement on Monday (16.01.23) that said: “To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so-called biopic about his life.

“On behalf of George’s family and GME, we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Sources had told the Mail on Sunday about the supposed upcoming biopic on George: “The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man.

“Theo’s name is the one on everyone’s lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all.”

Theo, 38, had said about how keen he would be to play George: “Oh yeah, I would love that. He is an icon. He is a bit Greek and I am a bit Greek.”

Insiders added the film about George would chart his fame from his Wham! days to his solo success, with his drug addictions and scandals including being caught soliciting for sex in a public toilet reportedly not set to be “glossed over”.

