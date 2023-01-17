Prince William cooked pasta with youths during his latest royal visit.

The Prince of Wales was introduced to a group of volunteers at 'Together as One' in Slough, Berkshire, a "youth-led charity bringing communities ‘together as one’ through training, youth work and creative projects."

And the future King, who is first in line to the throne in the UK, was seen laughing as he prepared a budget-friendly meal at the centre to mark the organisation's 25th birthday.

'Together as One' was founded in 1998 to help "resolve the tensions which characterised" the town, just west of London, due to gang violence among youths.

The 40-year-old royal is business as usual as the royals remain tight-lipped on Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' and the claims he made in it against several senior royals, which include William allegedly getting into a physical fight with his younger sibling over alleged comments he made about his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Despite the accusations he made in the tome and subsequent interviews, Harry hopes his family will offer an apology to the former 'Suits' actress.

The 38-year-old prince made a conscious decision to exclude certain things about William and King Charles, their father, from his recently released memoir, but Harry also wants them to take "some accountability" for their strained relationship.

Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the duchess - said: "On the scale of things I could include for family members, there were certain things that - look, anything I'm going to include about any of my family members, I'm going to get trashed for. I knew that walking into it.

"But it's impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it. And also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book.

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

Harry insists he's willing to forgive his brother and his dad in a bid to repair their relationship.

But he wants them to accept some degree of responsibility for what's happened.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.

"But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife."