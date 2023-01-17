Michelle Pfeiffer missed the Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid.

‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’ actress, 64, was nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for her work in ‘The First Lady’ and was due to present Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunday (15.01.23) night event.

She told fans on Monday in an Instagram post alongside a photo of 73 year old Jeff, with whom she starred in ‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’: “I’m so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid. Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award. Pauline Kail said it best – ‘He (Jeff) may be the most natural and least self-conscious actor that has ever lived.’ EVER LIVED. It is what all actors strive for, and Jeff hits it every time… with every role that he slips into. Congratulations Jeff and to all the nominees!”

Jeff reunited with his ‘Big Lebowski’ co-star John Goodman, 70, at Sunday’s 80th annual Golden Globes, who presented him with his lifetime achievement award in place of Michelle.

She was beaten by Amanda Seyfried for her part in ‘The Dropout’.

Also nominated in the category were Julia Garner (for ‘Inventing Anna’), Lily James (‘Pam and Tommy’), Amber Midthunder (‘Prey’) and Julia Roberts (‘Gaslit’.)

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ co-stars Colin Farrell, 46, and Brendan Gleeson, 67, were also unable to attend the event after they found out they had Covid.

Michelle – who was supported last year at the premiere by her 66 year old husband David E Kelly – plays Betty Ford in ‘The First Lady’ alongside Viola Davis, who portrays Michelle Obama, and Gillian Anderson who has the part of Eleanor Roosevelt.