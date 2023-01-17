BTS star Suga has been named Valentino's global brand ambassador.

Just a day after it was announced that his bandmate has become an ambassador for Dior, the 29-year-old rapper has landed a new role and is the face of the forthcoming Maison Valentino Essentials campaign for men.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, told WWD, the K-Pop superstar is “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.”

Suga added how Valentino and Piccioli "have been supportive of diversity which is something that I also believe in.”

The songwriter follows in the footsteps of F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, who became the first Valentino ambassador in 2022.

Jimin, meanwhile, is set to start appearing in a lot more Dior campaigns after landing the huge role.

Dior said: “The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature."

Jimin followed in the footsteps of fellow K-Pop star, Jisoo of BLACKPINK, who became a Dior muse in 2020, before going on to model in its Fall/Winter collection. The 28-year-old star continues to feature in Dior's campaigns.

And not forgetting, BTS also wore outfits designed by menswear designer Kim Jones at their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' shows in 2019.