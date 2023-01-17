Hannah Waddingham is to host the 2023 Olivier Awards.

The 48-year-old actress is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton on the hit comedy-drama show 'Ted Lasso' but before finding worldwide fame on the US TV series starred in productions of 'The Wizard of Oz', 'Kiss Me Kate' and 'Into the Woods' and is now returning to her roots as she fronts the annual ceremony which honours the best in West End theatre at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2.

In a statement, Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre said: "We are thrilled to announce that three-time Olivier Award nominee and Primetime Emmy winner, Hannah Waddingham is our host for the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard.

"The Olivier Awards are the highlight of the theatrical calendar – a time for the industry to come together with fans to celebrate the extraordinary talent both on our stages and behind the curtain. Already, in our first few months of this job, it is clear that we have joined a uniquely innovative, diverse and resilient sector. To be able to recognise these qualities on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall will be a real thrill."

The former 'Game of Thrones' actress is taking over from fellow West End star and comedian Jason Manford - who has took on hosting duties for the last five years - and appeared to be delighted as she took to her social media following the announcement.

She wrote on Instagram: "If I could go back and whisper in my 20yr old self's ear [heart eyes emoji]" (sic)

The nominations for the annual ceremony - which last year saw 'Back to the Future named Best New Musical as well as Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne take home the Best Actress and Best Actor gongs respectively for their roles in the revival of 'Cabaret - will be released in March and show will be broadcast live on April 2 on ITV.