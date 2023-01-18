Jennifer Lopez was supposed to perform with Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 VMAs.

The 53-year-old superstar was meant to team up with Madonna and fellow music legend Britney, 41, for the now-infamous performance at the awards ceremony - which saw the Queen of Pop lock lips with the '...Baby One More Time' songstress - but couldn't get out of a film she was working on at the time and was ultimately replaced by Christina Aguilera.

Asked if the rumours about the incident were true, she told E! News: "Yes, yeah, that is actually true. I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met – me, her and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film. So we couldn't do it. They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it, But yeah, we talked about it. I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been!"

The pop superstars crossed paths once again last year when Britney became embroiled in an ongoing feud with her ex-husband Keven Federline - with whom she has Sean, 16, and 15-year-old Preston - after he claimed to media outlets that her sons had "chosen" not to see her in recent weeks and took to social media to urge her followers to take advice J. Lo gave to her fans ahead of her Super Bowl performance in 2020.

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker was quick to offer her support to Britney - who in November 2021 regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life following the termination of a 13-year conservatorship - as she shared the initial post to her own profile.

Over the top of the original post, Jennifer wrote: "Stay strong."