Erin Heatherton has got married.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who dated Leonardo DiCaprio for 10 months, before they split in September 2012 - has married her partner Karol Kocemba.

The 33-year-old supermodel shared a video on Instagram of herself and her husband being lifted up by their wedding guests on their big day, and she added the caption: "Best week of my life"

Erin confirmed she and Karol were engaged last March.

She shared a picture with her husband-to-be and her engagement ring, and wrote: "So happy!!"

Erin previously dated former NFL star Jordan Cameron, and Australian DJ Felix Bloxsom.

In 2015, the star admitted she thought Leonardo, 48, was a "wonderful person".

She said at the time: "He's a wonderful person and he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best."

Erin and Leonardo ended their relationship due to their "busy schedules".

A source said at the time: "There's no bad blood - they still care about each other a lot.

"They're both just really busy, they had crazy schedules. They still love and respect each other very much. It was just time to move on."

The actor started dating German model Toni Garrn after his split from Erin, but their relationship also ended in late 2014.

Erin was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2010 to 2013, and in 2021 the star admitted using diet pills to lose weight during that time.

She said a nutritionist started her "on this diet pill called phentermine", which is an amphetamine-like prescription appetite suppressant.

Noting her therapist later described it as "bathwater meth", she said: “I don’t know. I was just like, ‘Let me Lance Armstrong this because I’m renovating my condo. I can’t lose my job right now.’

"I started injecting myself with HCG [a hormone produced during pregnancy called human chorionic gonadotropin]. I was just like, ‘Help me lose weight. What do people do?’

"He suggested something this other model did that worked for her. This is this nutritionist to the stars, whatever. I don’t know. I started like a diabetic injecting my stomach every morning.

“I look back at it as like emotional cutting because I was so against everything that I was doing, but I was just reluctantly doing it almost to feel the pain or feel how wrong it was."