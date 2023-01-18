Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley is "happy" with her late father Elvis.

The 76-year-old singer has paid tribute to the late star following her death last week aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her."

She described Lisa Marie's death as a "sad, sad loss", and referenced her own Instagram statement last week.

She added: "That was a sad, sad loss, and when I had made my statement that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla 'cause I can only imagine, but I knew he'd be waiting for her.

"I thought, 'Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,' and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker echoed a similar sentiment in her Instagram post at the time, and sent her love to the late star's mother Priscilla Presley.

She wrote: "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time.

"Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and have her back with you.

"Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you."

The late singer will be honoured with a public memorial service at Elvis' Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee on January 22nd.

A statement on Graceland's official website read: "A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

"General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details."

Lisa's family have suggested to friends and fans that they make a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation rather than bring flowers to the service.

The statement added: "In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area (sic)"