Kevin Jonas has recalled the "really bad" moment his engagement ring got stuck in his pocket during his proposal.

The Jonas Brothers musician - who popped the question to his now-wife Danielle Jonas in 2009 - has looked back on the romantic moment but admitted things didn't quite go to plan.

Appearing on 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest', he said: "I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket in my jacket. It was really bad!"

Thankfully for Kevin, his brother Joe - who was also part of the interview this week - struggled with nerves himself when he was proposing to Sophie Turner, whom he married in June 2019.

He added: "I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than to ask her. It just all mumbles up.

"You throw it out there and hope the response is good. You look back on it and you're like, 'What did I say?' "

As for their brother Nick, he had some liquid courage to help him out when he proposed to now-wife Priyanka Chopra.

He said: "I wanted to propose the day after her birthday. So, her birthday was on the 18th and proposal on the 19th, but I just did it at basically midnight to make it two separate days.

"At that point, we had had a bottle of wine so it's all a little loose. I was feeling good."

And despite the awkwardness in the moment, Kevin previously responded to people questioning the couple taking such a big step when he was still in his early 20s.

Speaking back in 2012, he explained: "So many people have said that to us, like, 'You're so young, why the rush to get married?'.

"But honestly, from the minute we met to the minute we got married, we wanted to do things our way."