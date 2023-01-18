Christina Applegate has laughed off taunts from a cruel troll who mocked her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 'Dead To Me' actress - who revealed she was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition last year - admitted she looked at online comments on pictures of her at the recent Critics Choice Awards and was horrified by some of the nasty posts so she hit back at one and then posted the troll's reply.

A screenshot of the comments - which Christina posted on Twitter - read: "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate." A second message added: "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Christina then wrote: "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA. Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply."

The 51-year-old TV star then added: "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."

Christina went public with her MS diagnosis in August after her health battle led to filming on the third series of her show 'Dead To Me' being suspended to allow her time to deal with the news.

She recently told the New York Times: "There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better'. And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time [off from the show]."

The actress went on to add she put on 40 pounds after her diagnosis and was worried about the reaction of fans when they saw her back onscreen in the Nertflix show. She explained: "This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that."