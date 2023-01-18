Naomi Campbell has remembered her godson Harry Brant two years after his tragic death.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday (17.01.23) to post a sweet tribute to Harry - son of fellow catwalk star Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant - two years after he died following an accidental overdose on prescription drugs on January 17, 2021.

Naomi posted a picture of Harry giving her a kiss on the cheek and wrote: "My beautiful Godson Harry @harry_brant , I think of you today your bright smile amazing intellectual mind and your natural flare of style it's been 2 years ... May you be in eternal Peace and know that your godmother misses you."

Harry was a rising model and had featured in shoots for Italian Vogue and a campaign for fashion house Balmain as well as writing for Interview magazine.

However, he battled addiction issues and his heartbroken parents later revealed he was due to start another stint in rehab just days after his death.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE.com, Stephanie and Peter wrote: "It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab.

"Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."