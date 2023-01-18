Katie Holmes almost quit acting at the age of 17 when work dried up after her first film role.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star landed her first gig acting in Ang Lee's 1997 film 'The Ice Storm' but after wrapping filming she struggled to land any more jobs - and Katie admits she thought her career was over after just one movie.

During an appearance on ' The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday (17.01.23), she explained: "Well, I was 17, and I remember we came to New York, my mom and I, and we shot it, and I thought, ''Oh, this is what I want to do. Great'.

"And then I went home, and I was putting myself on tape for different auditions, and I wasn't really getting anything and I thought, 'Oh, well, that might be it. You know. That might be all there is.' But it was okay, 'cause I was like, 'You know what, that's okay. Like, that was an amazing experience'. And I can, like, tell my grandkids and I'll be fine."

Host Jimmy then asked: "You were happy with that?" and Katie replied: "Well, I mean, I wanted more jobs, but I was like, 'Don't be, you know, greedy."

Katie then recalled she "got lucky" landing the film role because she'd gone to Los Angeles to take part in the auditions for pilot season and she got the job on her second day.

She said: "It was my second day in Los Angeles and my first audition. I got lucky."

However, Katie didn't give up and the following year she landed the role of Joey in teen drama 'Dawson's Creek' which propelled her to international stardom.