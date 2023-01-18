Nancy Butts Martin is "proud" that the fashion on 'That's So Raven' is still being discussed today. '

The costume designer worked on the Disney Channel sitcom - which followed Raven-Symoné as a psychic teenager and aspiring fashion designer - and created a variety of extravagant looks for the title character over the course of four seasons from 2003 until 2007 but noted that style usually "recycles" itself years later.

She said: "I'm so proud that people are still watching and still looking towards the fashion on the show. even watch the show and I can remember the stories of putting some pieces together and I'm just amazed that it's still out there. I recently walked into a store and saw an exact piece from 'That’s So Raven' and I remember thinking, ‘wow, it's still alive.’ 20 years later, and it's still having its influence. Fashion is historical, and you know, it recycles itself. Every 20 years, the same thing comes back. But that show had a huge impact and I can still see it today. I'm just really proud of being a small part of such an important show. Like that was an honor."

Nancy - who has since worked on a slew of other sitcoms such as 'Warped!' and 'Stuck in the Middle' and now works on the 'That's So Raven' spin-off 'Raven's Home' - added that size "doesn't matter" and promised that she always makes someone look "fabulous" on set.

She told TeenVogue: "It doesn't matter what size you are, you deserve to look fabulous, you can look stylish and you can be creative. I do a ton of kids' shows and I will never let that be an issue. Whatever size you are, we'll make you look fabulous. And you should get to feel great about yourself. I want kids to be proud of who they are, and how they dress. And I want them to trust the way they want to dress. And that's why I've always been so proud of That’s So Raven and Raven [Symoné], because she just owns it."