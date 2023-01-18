Margot Robbie was "fascinated" when she discovered an entire room dedicated to merkins on the set of her film 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'.

The 32-year-old actress shot to international fame playing the wife of shamed stockbroker Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese's 2013 film and she was among the female stars who had to strip off onscreen - and she's now revealed the costume department had a whole room dedicated to pubic hair wigs for the saucy sequences.

During an appearance on the 'Fitzy and Wippa' show on Australia's Nova FM, Margot explained: "They have things called merkins, which is like a wig but for genitalia. I remember for 'Wolf of Wall Street', there was an entire merkin room, There was a whole room full of merkins.

"I guess people would go in and pick one out. Yes, I am not going to go into detail but it was fascinating and a little known fact about the filmmaking industry. Merkins."

Margot also discussed a "debaucherous party" scene which features in her new movie 'Babylon' and revealed the raunchy sequence took more than two weeks to film.

She told the hosts: "[It took] at least [two weeks] to do the whole sequence the exterior and the interior. I can't remember how many days we were inside doing the dancing section but it felt like it was a lifetime and also a distant hazy memory."

Margot was being interviewed alongside her co-star Diego Calva, who was asked how he felt about seeing so much nudity while filming the sequence.

He replied: "Believe it or not after the third day you you kind of get used to it, like it's normal."

Margot then chimed in, adding: "You get desensitised so fast."