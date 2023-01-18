Seth Rollins has credited his WWE career growth to Jay Briscoe.

The former world champion worked with the late Ring of Honor legend - who tragically died aged 38 in a car crash on Tuesday (17.01.23) - and his brother Mark in ROH during Seth's run alongside Jimmy Rave in the Age of the Fall group.

In a lengthy tribute on Twitter, he wrote: "Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract.

"He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.

"After I signed with WWE, Jay would come to the Salisbury house shows to drink beer and to hoot and holler. He loved the business and he was a great human and friend. Bigger than that he was an absolutely adoring father and husband.

"Jay was one of those people who was always legitimately happy to see ya. He had a twinkle in his eye and hug waiting for me no matter how long we went without seeing each other.

"I’m crushed knowing that warmth is gone. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was special."

A similar sentiment was shared by Seth's fellow WWE star Sami Zayn, who also worked with the Briscoe Brothers in Ring of Honor.

He tweeted: "I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay and Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them.

"I’m very lucky to have shared the ring [and] shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend."

WWE boss Triple H added: "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

The tragic news was shared by ROH and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) boss Tony Khan.

He tweeted: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."