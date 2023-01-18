Uorfi Javed loves to "experiment" with fashion.

The 25-year-old actress has amassed four million followers on Instagram since finding fame on Indian television and often keeps her fans updated with a series of DIY outfits but insisted that she has "always been into fashion" even though her influencer career is relatively new.

She said: "I have always loved experimenting with outfits, from childhood itself. The funny part is, earlier I did not have the resources to really make the clothes I envisioned and now I do. Apart from that, I have always been into fashion. This is me, unfiltered"

However, despite receiving accusations of plagiarism on her designs, she argued that her "copied" outfits are simply tributes to the kind of styles she couldn't get her hands on in her home country,

She told Idiva: "Additionally, for me, I don’t think my so-called ‘copied’ outfits can be called plagiarism. I loved certain looks so much that I knew it wasn’t possible to find in India. My intention is not to sell these clothes or label them as my own. I just wanted to see how they would look on me!

"For other global celebrities, if someone is wearing an outfit that’s not up to their choice, the comments are about how it is inappropriate or not the most aesthetic. For us, the hate comes in the form of calling women ‘randis’, saying things like ‘muh me lele’, ‘tere maa-baap kuch nahi kehte?’ and other distasteful sayings. Why is that so? want to say it does not hamper my mental health, but it does. You get angry at these faceless comments and when you cannot expend that anger, it turns into depression. It has affected me too!"