Brendan Fraser has never met Dwayne Johnson despite sharing scenes with him in 'The Mummy Returns'.

The 54-year-old actor has reflected on his experiences working with The Rock on the 2002 blockbuster and admitted they never crossed paths on set because Dwayne's Scorpion King character was put into the scenes via CGI.

Discussing filming with CGI, Brendan told 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I happen to be really good at it, you know why?

"Because in 'The Mummy Returns', Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was just a piece of tape on a stick."

Brendan was in a similar situation for 2003 movie 'Looney Tunes: Back In Action', which saw him share the screen with iconic cartoon character Daffy Duck.

However, he explained: "When I did Looney Tunes: Back in Action, there was a Daffy Duck puppeted by Bruce Lanoil and it helped so much for your eyelines.

"You can interact with one another, which made perfect sense, and also I have bragging rights, to having worked with Daffy Duck properly in the flesh."

Brendan previously admitted he has always made "diverse choices" in terms of his acting career, from his breakthrough role in 1997's 'George of the Jungle' to his recent revival in 'The Whale'.

He said: "I'm always making diverse choices, and, hopefully, that keeps me and an audience interested.

"With a bit of distance, I think they've all cumulatively led up to the place I'm in now."

Meanwhile, he reflected on his absence from 2003's 'George of the Jungle 2', with the main role recast with with Christopher Showerman.

He explained: "I think George got a remake, and they built a joke into it that the studio was too cheap to hire me, which wasn't inaccurate.

"I was approached. I can't remember what I was doing at the time, but I felt like I wanted to go do 'The Quiet American' instead with Michael Caine, and shoot the first Western film in Vietnam ever, directed by Phillip Noyce, to tell an infinitely American story."