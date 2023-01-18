Spotify has signed a new deal to include 10,000 Arabic songs in its catalogue.

The music streaming giant - which offers subscribers access to 80 million tracks for a monthly fee - has teamed up with Rotana Music and as a result is now offering songs by artists such as Amr Diab, Elissa, Tamer Hosny, Najwa Karam, Shereen Abdalwahab, Angham, Wael Kfoury, Saber Al Robae, and others from the Levant, Egypt and North Africa.

Mark Abou Jaoude, Head of Music MENA and South Asia (excl. India) at Spotify, said in a statement published on LinkedIn: “10,000 New Arabic songs added to the Spotify library. I am incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Rotana which will allow us to expand our Arabic music library tremendously and give our users access to over 10,000 songs.

“You can now stream a variety of over 100 legendary Arab artists from across the region, including Elissa, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rashed Al-Majed, Assala Nasri, Majed Almohandis, Rabeh Saqer, Mohammed Abdu, Najwa Karam, Bahaa Sultan and Tamer Hosny.”Music Business Worldwide."

The new deal comes just weeks after Spotify unveiled a new deal with social media platform TikTok, while Rotana's catalogue was previously only avalable on the Deezer platform in the MENA regions until now.

Speaking on the TikTok licensing agreement, Rotana CEO Salem Al-Hendi said: “The creative culture in (the Middle East and North Africa) is so vibrant and diverse, and this agreement will enhance the exchange of music content while promoting and supporting local artists on a proven leading platform for short-form videos.”