Microsoft is to cut thousands of jobs.

The tech giant- which was founded by Bill Gates and specialises in software for computers, laptops and gaming devices - is reportedly set to cut 5 percent of its workforce in the UK, leaving around 11,000 unemployed.

Sky News reports: "Sky News has learnt that the US software giant could announce plans to cull a significant number of posts around the world within a matter of days.

Microsoft, which employs more than 220,000 people, including 6,000 in the UK, is said to be contemplating cutting roughly 5% of its workforce, which if accurate would equate to approximately 11,000 jobs.

That figure could not be verified on Tuesday evening, and one analyst suggested that Wall Street would be surprised if the figure was not higher than that."

Further reports suggest that Microsoft - who also issued a number of redundancies in October 2022 - "plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions" and that "cuts will be significantly larger than other rounds in the past year,."