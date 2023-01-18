Amazon has delivered more than 30 million free meals to communities around the world.

The tech giant started helping those in need almost three years ago at the onset of the COVID-19 and on Monday (17.01.23) announced that they had reached the milestone of delivering 30 million means to families and food banks.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "Amazon Community Delivery has reached a milestone: Our teams have delivered 30 million meals, for free, from food banks across the U.S. to families and individuals in need. The program began near the start of the pandemic and donated over $2 million to 25 food banks nationwide last year. But our work continues. As the weather gets colder across many parts of the U.S., access to food can become a bigger struggle for many families. Inflation has also impacted everyday consumers and food-relief organizations, which have seen a decrease in donations amid climbing food prices. Amazon Community Delivery remains committed to helping communities, including those where our employees live and work."

The last update on the service came towards the end of December 2021, when they revealed that they had hit 20 million deliveries meaning that the comapny has managed a further 10 million meals in just over 12 months,

The post said: "Since the first wave of the pandemic, Amazon has donated its logistics network to support food banks and community organizations, delivering groceries and pre-packaged meals directly to vulnerable families and those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Using Amazon’s transportation network of delivery service partners, deliveries now total more than 20 million meals to underserved families, vulnerable seniors, and school children in more than 25 U.S. cities, and in communities in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, and the UK."