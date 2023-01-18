Nintendo has got fans excited that a new 'Super Mario Odyssey' game could be in the works.

The gaming giant sent out emails to players of the 3D platform video game - which was released in October 2017 and was the Nintendo Switch's best-selling game of its time - asking a number of questions about their time playing the title, prompting some to speculate that they could be looking for feedback before another a game.

The questions included, "did you visit every Kingdom?" and "how many Power Moons did you find?"

Time will only tell.

The firm might simply be getting people playing the game again ahead of Super Nintendo World opening next month.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that fans of the video gaming company can enter the Mushroom Kingdom on February 17, 2023.

Attendees to the park will find Mario and his friends in the lower lot - boasting neighbours ‘Jurassic World: The Ride’ and ‘Transformers: the Ride’ - through a Warp Pipe.

The big pull will be the ride ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a tech-packed ride that will give visitors a real life chance to play one of their most beloved titles via sets, screens and special effects via AR glasses, just like the one in the Universal Studio Japan’s edition of Super Mario World.

People can stop off for a bite to eat at the Toadstool Cafe for a menu that includes Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

The third Super Nintendo World is coming to Florida in 2025 at the new Epic Universe, which is due to open the same year.

Meanwhile, there is the upcoming 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' on the way in March (UK) and April (US).