'Metal Gear' voice artist Quinton Flynn has teased an imminent announcement regarding the game franchise.

The voice behind Raiden in the techno-thriller stealth games created by Hideo Kojima has claimed developer and publisher, Konami, is planning to make an announcement regarding the franchise "in the coming weeks".

He tweeted fans: “stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks."

His teaser was in response to comments about his Cameo advert that mentioned: “Metal Gear Rising 10th Anniversary next month."

Last year, an insider claimed that a 'Metal Gear Solid' remake is coming, and their reputation lends a lot of validity to this leak.

A Twitter user named @TheRealInsider leaked the entirety of the Ubisoft Forward line-up, including 'Assassin’s Creed: Mirage' and 'Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red', and also tweeted some 'Metal Gear Solid' info.

At the start of August, they simply tweeted “Metal Gear Solid Remake”, which, if their track record is anything to go by, is an incredibly promising sign for fans of the franchise.

In August, Konami explained that they would announce a new title from a “World-Loved series”, which fans speculated could be the remake.

It’s been reported that 'Metal Gear Solid' remasters are coming, but this seems to be separate from the reported remake.

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac recently told fans to “stay excited” for his upcoming ‘Metal Gear Solid’ film.

The 43-year-old actor said he is determined the long-awaited project will happen after signing up as he loves the game.

He told ComicBook: “We want it to happen. Be excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take?... but hopeful that comes to fruition because there’s so much potential for that.

“It’s an incredible game. It’s my favourite.”

Oscar was cast in 2020 as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of ‘Metal Gear Solid’, with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at the helm.

But production is still to start and a release date hasn’t been confirmed.