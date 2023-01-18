Dua Lipa has been granted the honour of co-chairing this year's Met Gala.

The 27-year-old pop star is among the famous faces who will help put together the glitzy event in New York City in May - joining actresses Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel and tennis player Roger Federer on the panel alongside famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Dua announced the news in a post on her Instagram page which read: "Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit."

The 2023 event will be honouring fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld - who died in 2019 - and supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It will be held on May 1 and will feature an exhibition titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' which honours the work of the late designer.

Dua's post added: "The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5."

The exhibition will trace Lagerfeld's fashion career throughout the decades and feature many of his design pieces as his sketches.

Last year's Met Gala was given the theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and was co-chaired by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda while the 2021 event was titled 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and boasted actor Timothee Chalamet and pop star Billie Eilish among those on the panel.