David Cassidy claimed he bedded Gina Lollobrigida after the actress heard rumours suggesting he was well-endowed.

The late entertainer boasted about his affair with the screen siren - who died on Monday (16.01.23) aged 95 - in his 2007 book 'Could It Be Forever? My Story' insisting she was intrigued by his raunchy nickname.

Cassidy wrote: "I've always been very comfortable with my sexuality and my brothers call me Donk, as in donkey.

"People have talked about me being 'blessed' in my physique."

He added of Gina: "She was about twice my age, but very attractive ... The first time (I met Gina Lollobrigida) she looked me up and down and said, 'I hear you're a monster. I want to meet the monster.'

"Well, I decided that if I had it, there wasn't any point in just keeping it in the holster all the time'."

Elsewhere in the book, Cassidy documented his life as a teen idol after shooting to fame in the 1970s - admitting it wasn't always fun getting so much attention from young women.

He wrote: "It was exciting to be the object of so much attention but I felt my life changing in ways that already made me uneasy. The fans clustering outside the studio gates morning and night quickly became a problem. There were hundreds of them, the more aggressive girls even baring their breasts ...

"Security at my home became an issue, too. Women showed up, unannounced, uninvited, at all hours. You might think this is every male's fantasy come true and I'm not going to claim I turned down every opportunity for fun and games that was presented to me - far from it - but some fans were obviously unbalanced."

'The Partridge Family' star died in November 2017, at the age of 67 after suffering from liver failure.