Maya Jama is convinced making the first move is the key to finding love.

The 28-year-old TV presenter has taken over as host of 'Love Island' UK this year and is currently filming her first season of the ITV reality show in South Africa - and she has now opened up about how she navigates the dating world herself - insisting it's much better to be bold and express your feelings.

In an interview with British Vogue magazine, she was asked if she ever makes the first move and she replied: "Yeah, always, pretty much."

She then went on to explain: "No, not always, but if I like someone, I tell them. I’m not gonna hide my feelings, I’ll make it obvious.

"I’ve got this silly quote that I live by: if you love someone, tell them, because hearts are often left broken with words left unspoken.

"It just cuts out the rubbish bit if you’re like, 'I like you'. If they like you too, you get it moving, if they don’t like you, you stop wasting your time."

Maya previously dated rapper Stormzy for four years before their relationship came to an end in 2019. The TV star went on to date basketball player Ben Simmons and they became engaged before calling it quits last year.

She recently opened up about her single status in an interview with UK newspaper The Times, saying: ""I’m really, really single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month ... but it’s nice."

Maya added of her previous relationship with Stormzy: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies. I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing.

"We were just: we’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard."