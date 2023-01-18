Ken Bruce's switch to Greatest Hits Radio has been hailed as "the biggest move this transfer window".

The 71-year-old broadcasting legend recently announced he is leaving the BBC after 45 years to embark on a new adventure, and the station's 'Drivetime' team - including presenters Simon Mayo and Matt Williams - are excited for the future.

Giving listeners a sports-style update, Matt quipped: "It turns out the biggest move this transfer window didn't go to Chelsea, but right here at Greatest Hits Radio.

"Ken Bruce has announced he's bringing PopMaster here soon, slotting in up front between 10 and 1 every weekday."

Meanwhile, host Simon used his 'Three Worders' segment to reveal how excited fans are to hear Ken in a new environment.

People wrote in with their three word messages including "Ken Bruce Legend" and "Ken Bruce Wow!"

In a statement, Ken said: "What better way to celebrate my forty-five years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio.

"I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

"I’m looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show. See you in April!’

Ben Cooper - Chief Content Music Officer, Bauer Audio UK - added: “Ken Bruce is a broadcasting legend, with the biggest radio show in the UK, so as well as today being an exciting announcement for Greatest Hits Radio and its growing audience, it is a hugely significant moment for the industry."

Ken presented BBC's 9.30am to 12pm weekday show for 31 years and has been with the BBC since 1977.

BBC Radio 2’s Twitter account said about his departure: “We have some news... after 31 years of presenting the 9.30am to midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave.

“We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC.”

It is unknown who will replace Bruce at this time, but the BBC added it would be making an announcement at a later date.