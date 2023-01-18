Savannah Chrisley will "fight forever" for her jailed mother.

The 25-year-old TV star is the daughter of 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Todd and Julie Chrisley - were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in June - and took to social media on Wednesday (18.01.23) to declare her love for her mother, one day after she began her seven-year sentence behind bars.

She wrote on Instagram: "Will forever fight for this smile. I love you mama."(sic)

Todd - who was sentenced to 12 years in prison - reported to the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida while Julie went to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky despite initial plans for her to be detained two hours away from her husband at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida.

Defence attorney Paul Cambria told PEOPLE: "A camp is still confinement, but it is the best place to be. They're almost like a college dormitory situation. There's usually no fences or barbed wire, or things like that. There's obviously monitors and cameras and so on, but it is a fairly relaxed atmosphere."

According to reports, the reality stars - who tied the knot in 1996 and also have Chase, 26, and 16-year-old Grayson together- had their motion for bail pending appeal on Tuesday (10.01.23,), while the courts also denied their request to extend their surrender date by three weeks.

The news comes just days after Todd explained that he and his wife were forbidden to talk about the case in any further detail because of legal developments. We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however, they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday. Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this. So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."