Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake.

The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.

Alongside a snap of them both playing the sport as part of a charity match the year before they split up, she wrote on Instagram: "When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened [star emoji] !!! I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!"(sic)

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker went on to wed childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander for a total of 55 hours in 2004 before getting married to backing dancer Kevin Federline and divorcing him in 2007 before eventually tying the knot with actor Sam Asghari in June last year.

Years after their split, Britney - who has children Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with her second husband - received a public apology from Justin about the way he was perceived to have handled their breakup and the incident at the 2004 Super Bowl with Janet Jackson, which saw Justin accidentally tear part of the 'Control' singer's costume during the halftime show and leave her breast exposed.

At the time, he said: "I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."