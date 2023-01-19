Julian Sands has been missing since Friday (13.01.23), when he went hiking in California.

The 'A Room with a View' actor, 65, was last seen in the Mount Baldy area, and a search and rescue effort had to be suspended over the weekend due to "trail conditions and the risk of avalanche".

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that "search and rescue crews responded and began a search".

They added to Yahoo: "Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has this week warned hikers to "think twice" about heading out in the Mount Baldy area due to the "extremely dangerous" conditions.

A post on their official Facebook page read: "Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area. These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.

"Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience. (sic)"

As well as starring in 1985 film 'A Room with a View', Julian is known for appearing in 1984 movie 'The Killing Fields', 1989 horror film 'Warlock', and he portrayed Vladimir Bierko in TV series '24'.